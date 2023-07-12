Did Hema Malini's 'guru ma' predict Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan's stardom in 1991? Dream Girl REVEALS

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set to be seen in Atlee's Jawan soon, has been ruling the industry for almost three decades now. Before making his debut in films in 1992, he acted in television series in the late 1980s. Veteran actress Hema Malini's Dil Aashna Hai was one of the first films that Shah Rukh signed in his debut year. Reportedly, it was the first movie that SRK actually shot for. Now, in an interview, Hema revealed how her 'guru ma' predicted Shah Rukh's stardom.

Hema Malini recalls signing Shah Rukh Khan for Dil Aashna Hai

While speaking to Lehren, the Dream Girl of Bollywood spoke about her first impression of King Khan. She revealed that she used to watch his serial Fauji and found him cute. Hema Malini shared, "He was very cute and sweet in Fauji, the TV serial. I used to watch that. That time, my script was getting ready. And for that character, I wanted somebody new. I said, ‘This boy is looking so nice, I want him only.'"

Hema further said that her sister got in touch with the Pathaan actor. After he came over, they even introduced him to Dharmendra, who instantly loved him. She then revealed how her 'guru ma' told her that she is about to 'get a very big hero'. Hema added, "I said, ‘Ma, I’m making a film’. And she only gave the name Dil Aashna Hai. She said, ‘You’re getting a very big hero’. I didn’t understand, I told her we have a new hero. She said, ‘No, no, no, you’re getting a very big hero’. And he became big, no? She can see over the years, what is going to happen."

Dil Aashna Hai also starred Divya Bharti, Amrita Singh, Dimple Kapadia, Jeetendra and Sonu Walia. Even though the film didn't work well at the box office but Shah Rukh's other films impressed the audience, and that made him a household name. In her autobiography, Hema shared how SRK signed four other films in the same week that she signed him onto her film.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Jawan. The Prevue was launched recently and it received a massive response on social media. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others. Deepika Padukone will also be seen making a special appearance. The film will hit theatres on September 7. Apart from this, he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.