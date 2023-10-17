Did Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar just confirm Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2? Fans believe so

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara hit the big screen in 2011. Even after over a decade of its release, fans still find it to be their comfort film. Recently, actor Farhan Akhtar, who portrayed the character of Imraan in the film, posted a picture of himself with a caption that possibly hinted at a sequel of the movie. Farhan’s post left fans anticipating the second part of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and notably, actor Hrithik Roshan, who had also featured in the movie in 2011, shared a reaction to it.

Is Farhan Akhtar dropping a hint at Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2?

Actor Farhan Akhtar took social media by storm after he posted a picture of himself with a caption that left fans of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara feeling exhilarated.

Sharing the picture, Akhtar wrote in the caption, “The Imraan look comes full circle. What say @zoieakhtar ..? Should the Bwoys head on another road trip ..”

The probable hint at the sequel of the 2011 blockbuster has not only left fans feeling over the moon but an ecstatic Hrithik Roshan also shared a reaction to Farhan’s post as he commented, “Lesssss goooooo!!!!”

Farhan’s post leaves fans anticipating Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s sequel

After Farhan Akhtar dropped the post on Instagram today, fans have been filled with curiosity as they eagerly await another part of the movie. Reacting to the actor’s post, a fan commented, “Wonder what Bagwati is up to in life” and another fan noted, “Don't give us Hopes I say dare not”. Other comments on Farhan Akhtar’s post read, “Yes please!!!!!!!” and “Please my boys go on”.

Meanwhile, fans also reacted to Hrithik Roshan’s reaction to Farhan’s post as they said, “DON'T GIVE ME HOPESSSSSS”, “@abhaydeol this time it should be @faroutakhtar's bachelor trip!!” and “just don’t carry your phone and laptop on this one”.



More about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The movie starred actors Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol alongside Farhan. Revolving around the journey of three friends, Arjun, Imraan, and Kabir to Spain, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara unearths the bond shared by the trio and is boxed with love and a rollercoaster of emotions. The film also starred actresses Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin.

