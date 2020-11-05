  1. Home
Did Hrithik Roshan audition for a Hollywood action thriller at his home? Here’s what we know

As per the recent buzz, Hrithik Roshan might make his Hollywood debut with an action thriller. The actor has reportedly given an audition for a parallel lead at his Juhu home.
39884 reads Mumbai Updated: November 5, 2020 12:06 pm
Hrithik Roshan is an actor par excellence and his body of work proves the same. With films like Krrish, Koi... Mil Gaya, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Agneepath to his credit, the dashing actor has carved a niche for himself in the film industry. After winning hearts in Bollywood, the War star is reportedly now all set to make his Hollywood debut. If the recent buzz is to be believed, the 46-year-old actor is in talks to play the parallel lead of a spy in a Hollywood action thriller. Reportedly, he has also recorded his audition for the same.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Hrithik is preparing for his big Hollywood debut. The leading daily further revealed that the actor has recorded his audition at his Juhu home, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. Mid-Day quoted the source close to the development as saying, “As is customary in Los Angeles, Hrithik’s team was given details of his role in the movie and the scenes that he had to tape. He sent his audition to the studio two weeks ago. The discussion is at a nascent stage. If all goes well, the actor will kick off the project after completing the shoot of Krrish 4.”

Interestingly, the Dhoom 2 star has recently signed an American talent agency to represent him in Hollywood. And it is being said that it was through this company that he was made to audition for a Hollywood film. Amid this, the actor’s spokesperson has refused to comment on the news. Everyone is waiting for Hrithik to make the official announcement on the same. Needless to say, fans are excited for Hrithik’s much awaited Hollywood debut.

