Did Hrithik Roshan drop a hint about Vikram Vedha sequel? Here's what we know
Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha is now playing in theatres.
Hrithik Roshan is one of the most good-looking and talented actors in the Bollywood industry and has proven his prowess on the big screen with his acting and dancing skills. Bollywood’s Greek God started his career with the 2000 film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai alongside Ameesha Patel and over the course of his two-decade of career in the Hindi film industry, he has delivered a slew of hit films. The actor is currently reaping praises for his film Vikram Vedha, where he plays the anti-hero. In an interaction before the release of Vikram Vedha, the team indirectly hinted a possibility of a sequel to Vikram Vedha.
In the song launch event of the song Alcoholia from Vikram Vedha, Radhika Apte, who plays a lawyer and also Vikram's wife in Vikram Vedha, expressed how much she wished to dance with Hrithik in the movie. Hrithik jokingly said to Radhika, "For Radhika, we should start thinking about a sequel. Everyone will be on the same side and we can all dance on another song like 'Alcoholia' in part 2. ". Yogita Bihani, who essayed the role of Chanda, too expressed her wish to shake a leg with Hrithik. She said that she'd cry since she didn't get to dance with Hrithik on-screen. She also claimed to have practised for 6 months so that she would be able to match Hrithik and his steps. Vikram Vedha is now out in theatres. The film has performed underwhelmingly in its first two days and Sunday is expected to be its biggest ticketing day.
On the work front, Hrithik has some interesting movies in the pipeline. Bollywood’s Greek God was last seen sharing the screen space with Saif Ali Khan for the second time in Vikram Vedha. The movie is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Hrithik will also be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which will be hitting the screens on September 28 next year. Apart from these films, the actor has War 2 and Krrish 4 too, as possible sequels, confirmed by the producers.
