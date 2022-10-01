Did Hrithik Roshan drop a hint about Vikram Vedha sequel? Here's what we know

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most good-looking and talented actors in the Bollywood industry and has proven his prowess on the big screen with his acting and dancing skills. Bollywood’s Greek God started his career with the 2000 film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai alongside Ameesha Patel and over the course of his two-decade of career in the Hindi film industry, he has delivered a slew of hit films. The actor is currently reaping praises for his film Vikram Vedha, where he plays the anti-hero. In an interaction before the release of Vikram Vedha, the team indirectly hinted a possibility of a sequel to Vikram Vedha.

In the song launch event of the song Alcoholia from Vikram Vedha, Radhika Apte, who plays a lawyer and also Vikram's wife in Vikram Vedha, expressed how much she wished to dance with Hrithik in the movie. Hrithik jokingly said to Radhika, "For Radhika, we should start thinking about a sequel. Everyone will be on the same side and we can all dance on another song like 'Alcoholia' in part 2. ". Yogita Bihani, who essayed the role of Chanda, too expressed her wish to shake a leg with Hrithik. She said that she'd cry since she didn't get to dance with Hrithik on-screen. She also claimed to have practised for 6 months so that she would be able to match Hrithik and his steps. Vikram Vedha is now out in theatres. The film has performed underwhelmingly in its first two days and Sunday is expected to be its biggest ticketing day.