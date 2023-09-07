Did Imran Khan's ex wife Avantika Malik take a cryptic dig after actor's mental health post? Find out

Imran Khan is one of the most loved actors in the film industry. The actor went on an inactive era after his film Katti Batti did not quite impress the audience in 2015. Imran recently made a comeback on social media and has been sharing lots of throwbacks with his fans and followers. Taking to his Instagram recently, Imran Khan shared a long post on self-harm. Now, a post on Reddit shows his ex-wife Avantika Malik seemingly took a cryptic dig after the actor's mental health post.

Did Imran Khan's ex wife Avantika Malik take a cryptic dig after the actor's mental health post?

Imran Khan's ex-wife Avantika Malik seemingly took a cryptic dig after the actor's mental health post as Reddit has shared it on their handle. One of the messages read, “I will judge you by the way you treat me, not by the bullshit moral characteristics, you claim to have, but don’t. -Maria Consigilio.”

Another read, “In the end, people always have a way of revealing who they are. You just have to give them space and time to do so. No mask can be worn forever.”

Netizens shared mixed reactions on social media as some showed sympathy for Avantika, while a few others called her out.

Speaking about Imran's mental health post, the actor shared a photo featuring him in which he can be seen pouring a mug of water over his head. The post read, "** Trigger Warning Self Harm ** Sorry about the silence… when you’ve lived so long in darkness, the sunshine can feel unbearably bright at first. I've been flooded with so many message of love, support, and encouragement that it felt weird. Unnatural. I couldn't absorb that much positivity, so instead I went looking for the ugly words, the hurtful ones that sound more like the Voice in my head, because that feels more familiar to me. I checked reddit (still reliable), the comments sections of news articles, wherever I could find words sharp enough to cut myself with.”

The actor ended the long post with: "You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me, but know that I am grateful. You make me feel 304.8 cm tall.”

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Imran will be reuniting with the Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na director, Abbas Tyrewala for his comeback web series.

