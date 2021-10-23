Did Ishaan Khatter visit rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday after he was papped buying flowers in the city?

Ananya Panday made the headlines recently after her name emerged in Aryan Khan’s ongoing drugs case. It was reported that she was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the case and was summoned by them on Friday. And while she is still on the agency’s radar, it was reported that her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter paid her a visit at her Mumbai residence today. The reports of Ishaan’s visit to his Khaali Peeli co-star surfaced after he was papped at a florist in the city.

In the pics, Ishaan was seen wearing a grey coloured Sandoz which he had paired with dark blue coloured pyjamas. He was also seen wearing a mask as he stepped out in the city given the COVID 19 pandemic. He was seen buying a bouquet of white and pink carnation flowers and according to media reports, he had headed to Ananya’s residence post that. It was reported that Ishaan’s car was papped entering Ananya’s residential building. Looks like Ishaan wanted to stand strong with the Student of The Year 2 actress during the difficult times.

Meanwhile, as Ananya was questioned by the NCB, she was reportedly questioned about her chats with Aryan Khan where she had agreed to arrange ‘ganja’ (weed) for him. As reported by India Today, NCB came across a chat between Ananya and Aryan where both were discussing about arranging ganja. While the case is still being investigated, Ananya has been summoned for questioning again on Monday.