Did Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace just confirm Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who impressed the audience with their magical chemistry in Shershaah, are all set to take their relationship to next level. Reportedly, the duo will be tying the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Like other B-town couples, Sid and Kiara too have opted for an intimate ceremony. To date, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their rumoured romance and the wedding. But reports claim that they are currently prepping up for the big day. They are expected to celebrate their union at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Interestingly, the palace's official Instagram handle just dropped a major hint about Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.

On Thursday morning, a paparazzo took to Instagram and shared details of Sidharth and Kiara's D-day. In the post, the paparazzo also revealed that the media will reach Suryagarh Palace on Friday to cover the pre-wedding festivities. The post read, "We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover #kiaraadvani and #sidharthmalhotra wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport incase guest are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer. We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace."

The post got Kiara and Sid's fans quite excited. However, one comment grabbed everyone's attention. The official handle of Suryagarh Palace dropped a comment that read, "See you soon" followed by a red heart emoji. In no time, the comment went viral on the Internet. Looks like Sidharth and Kiara's wedding reports could be true. Have a look: