Did Kajol shell out Rs 7.64 crore for office space in Mumbai after apartment purchase? Here's what we know

Kajol is one of the most talented and accomplished actresses in Bollywood. There are very few examples like Kajol among actresses who have carved a niche for themselves. She has several strong characters and movies in her filmography. After successfully acting in Bollywood movies, Kajol has now transitioned into the digital space with a web series. The actress has now grabbed headlines for one of her real estate purchases.

Kajol buys office space in Mumbai

As per Money Control, the DDLJ actress has bought an office space in Mumbai. This purchase took place in July and was done through the seller Vir Savarkar Projects Pvt Ltd. She reportedly purchased the property for a staggering Rs 7.64 crore. It has a carpet area of 194.67 sq m. and is located in Signature Building, which is situated in Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai. The agreement was signed by the actress on July 28.

In April this year, Kajol had bought an apartment for a whopping Rs 16.50 crore. The 2,493 square feet apartment has several facilities including four reserved car parking. Her husband Ajay Devgn also recently bought five office spaces for Rs 45.09 crore.

Kajol's work front

Kajol was recently seen in the OTT anthology film Lust Stories. It was directed by R. Balki, Amit Sharma, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. She was also seen in her first web series titled The Trial. In this legal drama thriller, she plays the role of a lawyer who tries to rescue her husband. Apart from this, Kajol has started filming the Netflix movie Do Patti. It is the maiden production venture of Kriti Sanon and is written by Kanika Dhillon.

Apart from these, she will also star in a movie called Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Last month, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol opened up about doing more comic roles. She said that she is tired of doing dramatic roles. The actress said, "My next thing; I definitely want to do a comedy. For sure. I am tired of glycerine. I told all my directors recently that if there's a bottle of glycerine, don't even take a close-up."

