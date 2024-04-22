Did Kalki 2898 AD star Amitabh Bachchan acquire 20-acre land worth Rs 10 crore in Alibaug? Here’s what we know

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Kalki 2898 AD. The recently released first look and teaser of his character Ashwatthama has generated significant buzz among fans.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Mr. Bachchan has acquired land in Alibaug, a luxurious coastal town known for being home to several Bollywood celebrities.

Amitabh Bachchan buys land worth Rs 10 Crore in Alibaug

According to Hindustan Times sources, Amitabh Bachchan has bought land in Alibaug. The land is said to have been acquired from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) for Rs 10 crore, with the transaction being registered last week. Big B has invested in the plot within a project called A Alibaug, a 20-acre plotted development. Alibaug has been a popular destination with several celebrities and corporate honchos for vacation homes and luxury homes.

However, this isn't Bachchan's first purchase from this builder. Prior to the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January, Big B bought 10,000 square feet of land in The Sarayu, a 7-star plotted development by the Sarayu River, approximately 15 minutes away from the Shri Ram Temple, for Rs 14.5 crore.

Bollywood actors who have bought land in Alibaug

Alibaug has become a go-to spot for Bollywood actors and multiple Bollywood celebs got their hands on a piece of land in the luxurious coastal town. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan purchased a farmland in Thal village in Alibaug for ₹9.5 crore in February this year.

According to E Times, In February 2023, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli purchased a 2,000 sq ft villa in Avas Living, a luxury bungalow project by Aditya Kilachand in Awas Village, for ₹6 crore. In September 2022, the couple purchased a 3,350 sq m (36,059 sq ft) farmhouse in Zirad village for ₹19.24 crore.

According to Financial Express, Shah Rukh Khan also owns an ultra luxurious farm in Alibuag, where he hosts parties and get-togethers for his Btown friends. In 2023, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone invested a substantial Rs 22 crore to acquire an opulent bungalow sprawling across 9,000 square meters in Alibaug, near Mapgaon.

Beyond Bollywood stars, Alibaug's charm has attracted big names from the business world too. Brokers say industrialists like Navin Agarwal (Vedanta Resources), Gautam Singhania (Raymonds), Prakash Mody (Unichem Labs Ltd), Salil Parekh (Infosys), Sanjay Nayar (KKR), Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), and investor Deven Mehta have all set up bungalows in this luxurious coastal town, as per HT.

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The movie unfortunately failed to impress the audience and couldn't sustain itself at the box office. He will be next seen in the multilingual sci-fic action Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

After making the audience curious about Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Kalki 2898 AD, the makers finally revealed that Big B will be portraying the role of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi movie. Earlier, the megastar dropped a poster, giving a close look at his character in the movie.

Kalki 2898 AD, dubbed as the most expensive Indian film ever made to date, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 20, 2024. Apart from that, he is also making his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan.

