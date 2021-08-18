Did Kangana Ranaut face 'international' hacking threat on her Instagram account? Actress calls it unbelievable

Actress often shares her opinion on various current issues on her social media handle and amid the Afghanistan crisis, she has been expressing her thoughts openly on her Instagram account. However, recently, the actress opened up about an online cybersecurity threat she faced on her Instagram account as someone tried to hack it last night. Sharing her ordeal on her social media handle, the Dhaakad star opened up and called the attempt of hacking her Instagram account an 'international conspiracy'.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared how her Instagram account showed an alert related to hacking last night and that her stories related to the Taliban issue disappeared on their own. Sharing her ordeal, Kangana wrote, "Last night I got Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly and this morning all my stories about Talibanis has disappeared, My account was disabled. After calling Instagram people, I could access it. But as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account again and again, took my sister's phone to do this story, as she has my account opened on her phone as well, this is a very big international conspiracy....unbelievable." Earlier, Kangana was also on Twitter. However, her account was suspended owing to certain tweets on election violence.

Take a look:

Recently, Kangana returned to India from Budapest on Tuesday after completing shoot for Dhaakad. She was snapped with Rangoli Chandel and her nephew Prithvi. The actress was in Budapest for the last few weeks with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta for a shoot of her actioner. Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai.

Besides this, Kangana will be seen in Tejas and Thalaivi. She is also producing Tiku Weds Sheru under her banner Manikarnika Films.

