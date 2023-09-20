Did Karan Johar get call from Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Here's what KJo said

Karan Johar is currently basking in the glorious success of his last release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic drama has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Right after its release, KJo talked about how the song Dhindhora Baje Re was heavily inspired by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's work. But did he get any calls from SLB?

Karan Johar reveals if Sanjay Leela Bhansali called him

In conversation with fashion designer Prabal Gurung, Karan Johar was asked if Sanjay Leela Bhansali called him after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released. In response, the director said no and added: "He has actually never called me after any films but I have called him several times." He further added that filmmakers rarely call him. For Rocky Aur Rani, KJo said that he got calls from several directors including Anurag Kashyap.

The conversation slowly went into Johar's acting stint with Kashyap's 2015 film Bombay Velvet which turned out to be a massive dud. "Anurag Kashyap I love. But he just ruined my profession as an actor because I would have been a..very functional actor", he joked. Post its release, Johar said he did not get any acting offers.

Karan Johar recalls crying in front of Salman Khan

In the same conversation, the My Name Is Khan director opened up about how several actors rejected the offer to play Aman in his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. At that time, Salman Khan eventually agreed to do the special appearance. However, on the first day of its shoot, Khan showed up wearing torn jeans and t-shirt. Johar recalls, "I reluctantly said no (to Khan's outfits) and then burst out crying in front of him. I started pleading with him to wear the suit saying that it was my first film. He quickly agreed to wear the suit and asked me to stop crying." The film eventually became a major critical and commercial success and established Johar as a director. Workwise, KJo's production venture Kill recently had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

