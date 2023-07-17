Did Karan Johar take dig at Katrina Kaif starrer Merry Christmas over clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha?

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to be seen together for the first time in the upcoming film, Merry Christmas. The much-awaited film is helmed by Sriram Raghavan. Earlier today, the team announced that the film will be released on December 15, 2023. Soon after the new date was announced, Karan Johar, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared a cryptic post on social media.

Is Karan Johar upset with the makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas?

Karan took to Threads and expressed disappointment after the team of Merry Christmas announced the release date. For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani's action film, Yodha is also releasing on December 15. It seems like KJo is not really happy about the clash. He wrote, "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile." Have a look:

The new release date of Yodha was announced earlier this month. Karan's production house took to social media and shared an official statement. The post read, "Re-fueled and ready to soar! #YODHA - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles."

With Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas coming on the same day, it looks like the audience will be in for a visual treat! Both films are highly anticipated and their first looks have already got everyone excited. Yodha, also starring Raashii Khanna, will be directed by Sagar Amre and Pushkar Ojha. On the other hand, Merry Christmas also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in the Hindi version while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

