Did Kareena Kapoor Khan just follow Katrina Kaif after her wedding with Vicky Kaushal?

Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now man and wife. The couple tied the knot today in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. A few moments back, the duo took to their social media handles and finally dropped their first pictures as a married couple, clicked by Wedding Filmers, sending the Internet into a tizzy. In the snaps, Katrina was seen sitting at the mandap holding hands with Vicky and also taking pheras.

As the duo dropped their priceless photographs, wishes from celebrities, fans, and close friends poured in. Among many, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and showered love on the newly married couple. She wrote, "You diddddd ittttt god bless youuuuuu both." Alia Bhatt also commented, ‘Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful’. As soon as Kareena shared the wish, fans noticed that the ‘Good Newwz’ actress started following Katrina Kaif on her social media handle. A fan shared a screenshot of the same and wrote, “It took marriage for Kareena Kapoor to finally follow Katrina Kaif.”

It took marriage for Kareena Kapoor to finally follow Katrina Kaif pic.twitter.com/sU0EWfQXRQ — wish i was invited to the wedding (@Anoncqueen101) December 9, 2021

Announcing their wedding, Vicky and Katrina wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” While several musicians, artists, and celebrities including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi attended their wedding, celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others sent across their good wishes.