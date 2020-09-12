Did Kareena Kapoor Khan’s father Randhir Kapoor make his Instagram debut? Find out

  1. Home
To note, Kareena Kapoor Khan's father Randhir Kapoor hasn't been active on any of the social media platforms. But looks like he has decided to try his hand on Instagram now.
It hasn’t been long when Kareena Kapoor Khan took over the Instagram with a storm as she made her debut on the photo sharing app. Her Instagram debut came as a real treat for her fans as it has given them the insight of her life. And while we can’t stop gushing over her adorable posts on Instagram, it looks like her father Randhir Kapoor has also followed her footsteps and has apparently made his debut on Instagram. Interestingly, an unverified Instagram profile by the name Randhir Kapoor has come into light lately.

Although the profile doesn't have any profile picture it has been sharing some unseen pics of the Kapoor clan including Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Interestingly, Kareena's cousin Aadar Jain has been following this apparent profile of the veteran actor. This isn't all. Armaan Jain had also welcomed Randhir on Instagram as the veteran actor had shared a family picture from the Ganpati visarjan ceremony. In the comments, Armaan wrote, "Welcome to Insta Dabbo mama" followed by a heart emoticon.

To note, if this happens to be Randhir Kapoor’s official Instagram handle, it will mark the veteran actor's debut on social. So far, the Housefull 2 actor hasn't been active on any social media platforms.

Meanwhile, this unverified account has been sharing beautiful pics of the Kapoor family including some throwback pictures with Bollywood’s showman Raj Kapoor and Randhir's brother Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Besides, it also shared a picture from Rishi Kapoor days in the hospital wherein the late actor was posing with wife Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Randhir.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

