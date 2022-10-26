Did Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma wear same sarees of different colour on Diwali? Netizens believe so

The festival of Diwali was celebrated with great pomp and fervour in the world of Bollywood. Last week, we saw several high-profile celebs throwing Diwali parties at their mansions and it was indeed a star-studded affair. From Manish Malhotra to producer Ramesh Taurani, we saw several Diwali bashes and it does manage to stay in the headlines even today. On Monday, the day Diwali was being celebrated, several celebs dropped pictures of their Diwali celebrations including Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Both Katrina and Anushka are each other’s best friends since time immemorial. In the latest development, netizens are wondering whether both these highly paid actors are donning similar traditional attires of different colours? What do you have to say?

Notably, both these sarees are designed by famous fashion designer Sabyasachi. Social media reactions to Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's attires A Twitter user wrote, “Kat and Anushka wearing similar saree but diff colours that bestie behaviour right there.” Another user wrote, “Neighbour effect”. Notably, Anushka Sharma and Katrina are each other’s neighbours in the city. Also, one can see that husband Vicky Kaushal called wifey Katrina a star in the comments section. Also, Anushka’s hubby Virat Kohli dropped heart-eyed emoji on wifey’s post.