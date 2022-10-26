Did Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma wear same sarees of different colour on Diwali? Netizens believe so
Did best friends Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma wear similar outfits on Diwali? Tell us your reaction!
The festival of Diwali was celebrated with great pomp and fervour in the world of Bollywood. Last week, we saw several high-profile celebs throwing Diwali parties at their mansions and it was indeed a star-studded affair. From Manish Malhotra to producer Ramesh Taurani, we saw several Diwali bashes and it does manage to stay in the headlines even today. On Monday, the day Diwali was being celebrated, several celebs dropped pictures of their Diwali celebrations including Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
Both Katrina and Anushka are each other’s best friends since time immemorial. In the latest development, netizens are wondering whether both these highly paid actors are donning similar traditional attires of different colours? What do you have to say?
Notably, both these sarees are designed by famous fashion designer Sabyasachi.
Social media reactions to Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's attires
A Twitter user wrote, “Kat and Anushka wearing similar saree but diff colours that bestie behaviour right there.”
Another user wrote, “Neighbour effect”. Notably, Anushka Sharma and Katrina are each other’s neighbours in the city.
Also, one can see that husband Vicky Kaushal called wifey Katrina a star in the comments section. Also, Anushka’s hubby Virat Kohli dropped heart-eyed emoji on wifey’s post.
Anushka and Katrina's Career
Anushka and Katrina have worked together in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero in the lead roles alongside legendary actor Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. It is pretty evident that the bond between Anushka and Katrina is clearly unmissable. In one of the seasons of Koffee With Karan, both Katrina and Anushka graced the couch together and their camaraderie was loved by many and took the internet by storm.
While we hope to see these besties together on screen soon, we will wait how Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma react to this development.
