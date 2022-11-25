Did Katrina Kaif approve hubby Vicky Kaushal's dance moves in Govinda Naam Mera song Bijli?

Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera's first song Bijli was unveiled on Friday. Along with Vicky, the track also featured Kiara Advani showcasing her energetic moves. The song is beautifully sung by Mika Singh, and Sachin-Jigar along with Neha Kakkar, and composed by Sachin Jigar. Sharing the video on Instagram, Vicky wrote, “It’s time to groove to the most electrifying tune of the season! Bijli SONG OUT NOW!” In Bijli, Vicky and Kiara can be seen performing together along with a sea of background dancers.

While many celebrities lauded Vicky's song, his wife-actress Katrina Kaif also couldn't keep calm and took to her Instagram handle to react to her husband's latest song. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress added a 'fire' sticker as she re-shared Vicky's Bijli video. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor also re-shared it with kisses as a reaction. Earlier today, to celebrate the release of the song, Kiara and Vicky went live on Instagram and interestingly, Katrina also joined the live chat and dropped a comment. She commented during the chat, "You succeeded." Vicky instantly had a smile on his face and responded that "The legend has approved" He further said, "You know it is very difficult to impress her."

About Govinda Naam Mera

Govinda Naam Mera also features Bhumi Pednekar, who essays the role of Kaushal's wife in the movie. Vicky plays the role of a background dancer in the film while Kiara plays his girlfriend. It is set to release on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's work front

On the work front, Katrina has Tiger 3, Merry Christmas, and Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline. Vicky, on the other hand, will star next in Sam Bahadur. The actor will also be seen starring alongside Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled next.