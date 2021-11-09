Did Katrina Kaif insist on having a December wedding with Vicky Kaushal?

It seems to be raining weddings in Bollywood as several A-lister couples have been rumoured to be tying the knot this winter. Amid this, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has been creating a massive buzz in the town. The duo is reported to tie the knot in December this year. The buzz is also that Katrina and Vicky will be having a destination wedding in Rajasthan. And now, a new report has surfaced that while the rumoured couple had two dates for the wedding December 2021 and May 2022, it was the Ek Tha Tiger actress who insisted on the December wedding.

As per a report published in Bollywood Life, Vicky was planning to have the wedding in May as it will give him enough time to wrap his professional commitments and take a break to enjoy marital bliss. However, given the wedding destination, it was difficult to have a May wedding due to extreme heatwaves in the state. Talking about the same, a source stated, “Katrina knew all along what kind of wedding she wants. Right from what she would wear to the look she wants to channel to the kind of venue – she had it all chalked out. So, when it was Rajasthan, it definitely couldn’t be in May since that’s when the state experiences a heatwave.”

The source also asserted that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding will be an outdoor wedding. “She wanted an outdoorish wedding with various rituals set throughout the day, sunset, and night. So a December wedding, with the perfect winter chill in Rajasthan was obviously what her heart chose,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the media reports suggested that the rumoured couple had their roka amid Diwali festivities at director Kabir Khan’s residence. However, both Katrina and Vicky have been maintaining tight lips on their wedding reports.