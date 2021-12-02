Did Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal invite Salman Khan's family at their wedding? Arpita Khan REVEALS

If there is any news that is most talked about these days, then it has to be the wedding news of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The rumoured love birds are going to tie the knot on December 9. A lot has been spoken about this wedding from Katrina’s mehendi to the resort the ceremony is taking place and the guest list. Talking about people who would be attending the wedding, the name of Kat’s Tiger 3 co-star Salman Khan has been taken. Just a few days back it was reported that the Dhoom 3 actress has sent a formal invitation to Salman and his family to attend her wedding in Jaipur. But now Arpita Khan has opened up about this.

It was earlier reported that there has been speculation about a formal invite being sent by Katrina Kaif to Salman Khan and his family to their grand wedding in Jaipur. Yesterday, reports did rounds that the family had been invited and Salman’s sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri would be attending the wedding. But, talking to India Today, when asked about the formal invite Arpita revealed, “We haven’t got any invite for the wedding.”

While talking about Katrina Kaif sending a formal invitation to Salman Khan and his family a source close to the family revealed, “No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false.” The insider further said, “Salman has been very protective and fond of Katrina and has nothing but best wishes for the actress. She will be resuming the shoot for Tiger 3 post the wedding, and given how professional both the actors are, there won't be any awkwardness.”

