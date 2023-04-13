Did Katrina Kaif's mom Suzanne Turquotte share a cryptic post for Neetu Kapoor? Here's the truth

Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte has been hitting headlines lately. Her recent post about 'respect' grabbed everyone's attention and netizens assumed that she took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor. It all started after Neetu took to her Instagram story and shared a post that read, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ."

Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte clarifies claims of taking a dig at Neetu Kapoor

Soon after Neetu shared the post on her story, Katrina's mother shared a post about 'respect'. Her mom's post read, "I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO" and she shared it without any caption. Netizens took to Reddit and believed that she might have shared it as a response to Neetu's post. Now, Suzanne has added a caption to her post. Without taking any names, she wrote, "I was looking through old photos on my phone and came across this. I rather liked it so I posted it. But it is in no way aimed at anyone or at any comments that may have been said on social media." Have a look:

Soon after Katrina's mom added the caption, fans were seen coming out in her support. A fan wrote, "And you have inculcated the same in your children as well. Really this is one of the things that makes me respect kk so much." Another fan wrote, "When mothers come to the battlefield and start a war in defense of their Kids !!!!! Well I already have my winner and she is @susanna_india !!"

Katrina and Ranbir reportedly dated for quite some time. They even worked in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti and Jagga Jasoos. The duo allegedly parted ways between 2016 and 2017. In 2021, Katrina got married to her beau Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony. The couple keeps making glamorous appearances in the city.

Work front

Katrina is all set to be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will soon start shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

