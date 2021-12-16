Did Katrina, Vicky get opulent wedding gifts? Range Rover from Salman, diamonds from Ranbir, painting from SRK.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had us hooked to social media and waiting with bated breath for their wedding photos. The pictures which screamed magical love sent the Internet into a meltdown. It has been exactly a week since Vicky and Katrina got married and we now have some new info. In this last 1 week, the couple have had a brief honeymoon and returned to their new home in Mumbai.

Turns out, ever since their return, Vicky and Katrina have been showered with some luxurious wedding gifts from their friends in the Bollywood industry. According to a latest report in Zee News, the gifts have come from superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Hrithik Roshan among others.

Turns out, Salman, who has a knack for gifting expensive cars, gifted Katrina and Vicky a Range Rover car at a staggering price of Rs 3 crore. Another super expensive wedding gift for Katrina came from her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor who has reportedly sent her a diamond necklace worth Rs 2.7 crores.

Alia Bhatt gifted the couple a perfume basket which easily cost some lakhs of rupees. Their new neighbour, Anushka Sharma, has reportedly gifted Katrina a pair of diamond earrings worth Rs 6 lakh. Whereas, her Zero co-star Shah Rukh Khan has sent an expensive painting worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

That's not all, Hrithik Roshan has reportedly given Vicky a new BMW G310 R bike which costs around Rs 3 lakh rupees. None of these actors were in attendance for Vicky and Katrina's wedding in Rajasthan, but are most likely to be present at the star-studded Mumbai reception.

