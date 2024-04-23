Did Kiara Advani attend Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal's baby shower? New PIC grabs everyone's attention

Kiara Advani is widely adored as one of the most beloved actresses in both Bollywood and Tollywood. With her versatility and acting prowess, she has firmly established herself in the industry. The Kabir Singh actress maintains an active presence on social media, delighting her fans and followers with updates about her life.

Recently, the Vikram Batra actress took to Instagram to share a cool snap, reportedly from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's baby shower, which is speculated that she attended it with her hubby, Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani drops new picture, Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan react

Kiara Advani took to Instagram and dropped a picture of herself sitting and chilling on a sofa while sipping coffee. Fans speculate that the picture reportedly is from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's baby shower. In the image, Kiara can be seen donning an off-white dress, paired with some gold accessories and a fancy pair of sunglasses.

In response to the picture, Shahid Kapoor reacted, "That sofa is very familiar." Varun Dhawan complimented Kiara's sunglasses and wrote, "Nice glasses."

Check out Kiara Advani's latest post here:

Fans react to Kiara Advani's new picture

Fans were quick to speculate that the image shared by Kiara Advani was from Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal's recent baby shower.

Check out the tweets here:

More about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's baby shower

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s fan page with the name veeduu_natsy_fanclub shared some inside pictures and videos from the actor's wife’s baby shower and it looked like a cute celebration with family and friends. In one of the shared videos, the couple can be seen cutting the cake.

After cutting the cake, the October actor feeds a piece of the cake to his mother, who is happily dancing as David Dhawan stands beside her. Natasha, too, can be seen getting hugs and cakes from her friends and family. In the same video, you can also spot the actor’s dear friends from the industry, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor who too were a part of the celebration.

Check out the video here:

Kiara Advani on the work front

Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for the Telugu political action thriller film Game Changer. The actress will star opposite Ram Charan in this S. Shankar directorial. Additionally, Kiara is set to enter the YRF spy universe with the highly anticipated War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Don 3, featuring Kiara and Ranveer Singh, is also in the works.

