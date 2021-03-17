Did Kiara Advani just confirm dating Sidharth Malhotra? Actress spills beans on her last date; DEETS INSIDE

In a recent interview, Kiara Advani opened up about her last date and has made some startling revelation. Her recent statement seems to suggest that she just confirmed her rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani’s rumoured relationship with has always been the talk of the town. Though the duo has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their fancy exotic holidays and dinner dates in the city have often added spark to the rumors. The Kabir Singh actress has been spotted visiting the actor’s residence multiple times. To note, Kiara and Sidharth also ranged in the New Year together at the Maldives. While they didn’t share any photos together but were spotted at the airport together back in January.

Now, in a recent interview with Filmfare magazine, Kiara opened up about her dating game and talked about her last date. On being asked about the last time she went on a date, the actress was quoted saying, “Last time I went on a date was… It was sometime this year. And it’s been only two months for this year, so you do the math.” Her recent statement has added extra fuel to her dating rumors with Sidharth as it seems like she just confirmed dating the actor.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara will be seen together in Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan’s upcoming action film Shershaah. The movie will trace the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra and the Student of the Year 2 star will be seen in a titular role in the movie. For the first time, the handsome star will be seen in a double role. Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see Kiara and Sidharth together on the silver screen. Shershaah marks their first outing together.

