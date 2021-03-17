Did Kiara Advani just confirm dating Sidharth Malhotra? Actress spills beans on her last date; DEETS INSIDE
Kiara Advani’s rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra has always been the talk of the town. Though the duo has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their fancy exotic holidays and dinner dates in the city have often added spark to the rumors. The Kabir Singh actress has been spotted visiting the actor’s residence multiple times. To note, Kiara and Sidharth also ranged in the New Year together at the Maldives. While they didn’t share any photos together but were spotted at the airport together back in January.
Now, in a recent interview with Filmfare magazine, Kiara opened up about her dating game and talked about her last date. On being asked about the last time she went on a date, the actress was quoted saying, “Last time I went on a date was… It was sometime this year. And it’s been only two months for this year, so you do the math.” Her recent statement has added extra fuel to her dating rumors with Sidharth as it seems like she just confirmed dating the actor.
Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara will be seen together in Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan’s upcoming action film Shershaah. The movie will trace the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra and the Student of the Year 2 star will be seen in a titular role in the movie. For the first time, the handsome star will be seen in a double role. Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see Kiara and Sidharth together on the silver screen. Shershaah marks their first outing together.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Anonymous 3 days ago
It has to be a shiit that your girlfriend's name is the same that your ex looool
Anonymous 3 days ago
Anonymous 3 days ago
You can notice for miles that the relationship is fake
Anonymous 3 days ago
Confirm dating? She had a maldives vacation with him..... for what then?
Anonymous 3 days ago
PR
Anonymous 3 days ago
Publicity monger
Anonymous 3 days ago
har dating kasawal kiara sehi pucha jatahe planfully n ye masala jawab deti he..in reality sid iske bareme kavi kuch ni bola..yha samjh ati he ye publicity khana chahti he..
Anonymous 3 days ago
LOL neither has what it takes to hit the A-league. They are just trying to cement celebrity that will wane over the next two years.
Anonymous 4 days ago
Kartik girlfriend
Anonymous 4 days ago
He left Alia for Alia ... LOL!
Anonymous 4 days ago
Alia left him
Anonymous 4 days ago
She also give hint abt breakup after shershaah release...
Anonymous 4 days ago
Click bait!