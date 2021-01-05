Did Kiara Advani pose in Sidharth Malhotra's yellow shirt while in Maldives? Actor's airport look drops hint

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked stylish as always when they returned from Maldives but we couldn't help but notice the similarities of the actor's yellow linen shirt.

and Kiara Advani returned from their exotic Maldives vacation on Monday evening. While the duo did not share any pictures together from the island nation, there were several hints that made fans believe that they were holidaying together. The Shershaah co-stars have been tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship but the latest hint by Sidharth seems to be a confirmation of sorts.

On their return to Mumbai, Kiara and Sidharth were snapped at the airport as they were seen walking out together. While Kiara kept her airport look fun in a pink and white outfit, Sidharth was seen wearing a yellow linen shirt and olive green pants. The duo looked stylish as always and we couldn't help but recall Sidharth's casual yellow shirt.

Turns out, just two days ago, Kiara had shared a breathtaking picture of herself from Maldives in which she could be seen donning a bikini. The actress was lounging on a hammock surrounded by crystal clear blue water. Wearing a striped bikini, Kiara paired it with the yellow shirt as she soaked up the sun and flaunted her curves. If you look closely, Kiara's yellow shirt seems to be the same one as Sidharth's airport shirt.

Check out this SIdharth and Kiara's happy co-incidence:

While vacationing, Kiara even shared a selfie and wrote about the struggles she faced while clicking her pictures all by herself. Sidharth and Kiara will be seen in Shershaah this year.

