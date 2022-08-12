Did Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra hint at reuniting for a film in their Instagram live?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra grabbed all the eyeballs today after they took to their social media handles and wrote cute messages for each other. Well, later they announced that they would be coming live on Instagram for their fans to celebrate their first film together Shershaah turning 1. Since morning both Sid and Kiara have been sharing pictures and videos made by their fans to celebrate their film clocking 1 year. In fact, Kiara was even spotted entering the actor’s house before the live. But if we had to point out the highlight of the live session, then we would say it had to be the moment when fans asked them to reunite for a film.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on reuniting for a film

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra came for a live session today and were interacting with their fans. They were even recalling how both of them came on board for Shershaah and how this film was quite special for them. In fact, they even recalled some memorable moments from the shooting days. In the end, when fans started questioning when will the rumoured lovebirds reunite for a film, Sid just surprised everyone as he walked into the room where Kiara was and both of them then came into the same frame. When fans kept on telling them to do a film together, Sidharth may have almost spilt some beans only to get a look from Kiara after which the actor did an action of zipping his lips. But the only thing both of them said with a big smile on their faces was ‘very soon’.

Kiara Advani’s work front

Kiara will soon be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Kiara also has a Pan India film with Ram Charan titled RC 15.

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Apart from this, Sidharth will also feature in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.

