Did KL Rahul just make his relationship official with Athiya Shetty? Find out

According to the reports, cricketer KL Rahul listed actor Athiya Shetty as his partner in the documents and informed the same to BCCI.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty's relationship rumours have been doing the rounds. Their social media engagement and pictures together speak a thousand words. It seems like things are now getting serious between the two. According to Hindustan Times, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, Athiya accompanied the cricketer in England for a series.

Just before heading to the World Test Championship Final in England, Rahul had reportedly listed the actor as his partner and communicated the same to the BCCI. Source known to the leading daily said, “The couple left India together for England for the World Test Championship last month. Before leaving, the logistics department had asked all players for names of people travelling with each of them. The players were supposed to give the names of whether they would be travelling with wives or partners, for which KL Rahul listed Athiya Shetty as his partner. She travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team”.

The source of Hindustan Times confirmed that Rahul and Athiya were indeed “together in England in the team bubble for the match”.

The recent stories of Athiya and Rahul also had something in common, which hinted to their fans about them being in the UK together. They shared a picture each with the same friend on their respective Instagram accounts on Monday. Earlier, even Suniel Shetty shared a video featuring his son Ahan and cricketer KL Rahul working out together. “MY LOVE MY STRENGTH!! @ahan.shetty @rahulkl, ” he wrote.

