Did Kriti Sanon get an offer for Meena Kumari’s biopic? Find out

Kriti Sanon is one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. She debuted with the 2014 film Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff and since then there is no looking back for her. She has proved her acting prowess in movies such as Mimi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and others. Speaking of which, according to ETimes, Kriti Sanon has been offered to play Meena Kumari in the legendary actress’ biopic.

According to the reports, T-Series is planning to make a biopic on Meena Kumari, and they have asked Kriti Sanon to play the lead role. However, Kriti has not spoken about this to anyone. As per the report, the actress is quite happy and proud about the offer.

Speaking about Kriti Sanon’s professional career, she was last seen in the film Bachchhan Paandey. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. Recently, Kriti recently opened up about her approach to her character in the film.

Sharing her thoughts on her understanding of a filmmaker's character, Kriti said, "As an actor, once you have gone through a certain number of films, you soak in more than you think, just by observing and looking around, you start understanding how the directors make their vision come alive, their process and mannerisms." added that the sense of control was her anchor point for her character, "And I have seen so many talented directors at work, it feels like it was sort of easier for me to pick from them. A director's in control of everything on the set as he/she is the captain of the ship."

Meanwhile, Kriti has multiple big releases lined up including 'Shehzada', 'Adipurush', 'Bhediya', and 'Ganapath'.

