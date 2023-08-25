Did Kusha Kapila react to dating rumors with Arjun Kapoor? Influencer says ‘Roz apne baare me bakwas padhkar…’

Social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila hit the headlines in June after she separated from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. She announced that they have mutually decided to part ways, and what they seek for themselves doesn’t align anymore. Now, unverified rumors on the Internet suggest that Kusha is dating Arjun Kapoor. Kusha has now hilariously reacted to the rumors, setting the record straight. She spoke about all ‘the nonsense’ that gets written about her every day, and how she hopes her mother doesn’t read it.

While Kusha Kapila did not mention what exactly she is referring to, she seems to have addressed the dating rumors with Arjun Kapoor. On Kusha’s broadcasting channel on Instagram, she wrote, “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally)." She further added, “Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit (hope my mother does not read it)."

In other news, Kusha Kapila announced her separation from her husband Zorawar in June. She shared a statement that read, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

Work front

On the work front, Kusha Kapila will soon be seen in Sukhee, which stars Shilpa Shetty and Amit Sadh. She will also be a part of Thank You For Coming, and will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Kuttey, has Meri Patni Ka Remake and Lady Killer in the pipeline.

