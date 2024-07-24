Did Mallika Sherawat predict Kamala Harris' political feat 15 years ago? Actress' old tweet leaves Internet in frenzy

Ever since US President Joe Biden stepped down from the upcoming presidential election race, Vice President Kamala Harris has taken the front seat in all political discussions. She has been endorsed by Biden himself and is considered one of the top contenders to replace him on the Democratic Party ticket.

Amid all of this, an old tweet from Indian actress Mallika Sherawat has resurfaced, hinting at Harris’ political potential.

Mallika Sherawat’s 15-year-old tweet about Kamala Harris resurfaces

Back in 2009, the Murder star took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, “Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!” This was the same time Mallika had left India and shifted to the US in order to explore opportunities in the West.

Here’s a screengrab of her now-viral tweet:-

How did the internet react to Mallika Sherawat's old tweet about Kamala Harris?

Several users have taken to their social media and are sharing a snap of Mallika’s tweet with their thoughts. One user exclaimed, "15 years ago..." Another added, "Mallika was spot on..." The third commented, “Blast from the past!” The fourth said, “She is a time traveler.”

Advertisement

Many compared the actress to Jofra Archer, the English cricketer who is famous for his tweets turning into reality.

Why did Mallika Sherawat move to the US?

Some part of her reasoning was that the actress wanted to explore other horizons, which she did to some extent. Mallika met the then US President Barack Obama twice, worked on a music video with Bruno Mars and starred in an independent film - Politics of Love. However, she wasn’t that of a hit compared to her success in Indian showbiz.

Sherawat revealed another reason for leaving India in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier this month. The diva was asked how she dealt with a sea of judgment that came her way to which she remarked, “The kind of bullying and harassment I have faced by a certain section of the media, common public, the judgment that I faced. You know, I couldn’t deal with it; it just broke my heart. I left the country. I said I need to go out of this country to really feel sane.”

Advertisement

Mallika was last seen in 2024’s Tamil film Pambattam.

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi addresses his infamous 20-year-long feud with Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat: ‘We were young and stupid’