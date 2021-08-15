Did Masaba Gupta give us a glimpse of Rhea Kapoor after her Griha pravesh post wedding with Karan Boolani?

The tinsel town of Bollywood found itself in the midst of unprecedented wedding bells yesterday, as Sonam Kapoor’s sister, and designer-producer Rhea Kapoor, tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani. After a 13-year long relationship, the elite couple chose to opt for a rather minimal and intimate wedding ceremony, without the usual big fat Indian wedding affairs of Sangeet, Mehendi, and other events. While Rhea looked ethereal in her red bridal saree, Karan too looked like the perfect Indian groom in his traditional sherwani featuring a red dupatta to complement Rhea’s look.

The wedding affair was all about an intimate celebration with family and close friends. Talking of close friends, designer and actor Masaba Gupta was among the guests as well. And now a day after Rhea’s wedding, looks like Masaba has just given us a glimpse of the new bride after her griha pravesh – a traditional custom where a bride enters her groom’s house for the first time post their wedding. Masaba took to Instagram to share a picture of Rhea Kapoor’s feet, which looked red apparently after being dipped in what might be ‘alta’, suggesting that the new bride had her griha pravesh. Rhea Kapoor also reshared Masaba’s photo in her Instagram stories.

Have a look at Masaba’s Instagram story shared by Rhea:

To note, Rhea and Karan have never shied away from social media PDA even before their wedding. Their mushy and loved-up photos suggest that the two share an unbreakable bond. The couple reportedly opted for a court marriage to seal the deal.