Did mommy-to-be Rihanna just drop a hint on her second baby's gender?

Pop singer Rihanna is enjoying motherhood and it’s quite evident if you stalk her social media handle. The 35-year-old, who is now expecting her second baby with beau A$AP Rocky has been quite about sharing more details of her pregnancy. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Recently, the mommy-to-be was snapped shopping in West Hollywood, California and the pictures gave a hint about her baby’s gender.

Did Rihanna give a hint of her baby’s gender?

In the pictures, Rihanna was standing with a salesperson who was holding a tiny pink sweater in hands. This has sparked a hint among the fans that the Rude Boy singer is expecting a baby girl. However, the mommy-to-be has been tight-lipped about further details of her pregnancy but it looks like now she has dropped a major clue regarding the sex of her child. Well, fans are still waiting for an official confirmation from her. Talking about Rihanna’s outfit, she was wearing a blue and black jacket, a black top with white detailing around the neckline, and baggy black pants.

Rihanna is expecting her second baby

In February this year, Rihanna revealed that she is pregnant for the second time during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Rihanna and the Fashion Killa singer are already parents to one baby boy, whom they welcomed in May 2022. Recently she shared a slew of pictures of her son from his very first Easter Sunday and it was adorable.

