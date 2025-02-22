Did Nargis Fakhri secretly marry her longtime beau Tony Beig in LA? Don’t miss their Swiss honeymoon PICS

Rumors are swirling that Bollywood star Nargis Fakhri has tied the knot with her longtime partner, Tony Beig, in a secret ceremony in Los Angeles. The intimate affair was said to be attended by only close family and friends, with glimpses of their wedding cake and venue nameplate quickly going viral. Now honeymooning in Switzerland, the couple shared a sweet snapshot together, fueling excitement online.

According to an ETimes report, Nargis and Tony exchanged vows at a luxurious five-star venue in Los Angeles last weekend. A source told the portal, “Both Nargis and Tony ensured that nobody clicked pictures of the two from the wedding. It was an extremely private function with only family members and close friends.”

Recently, photos from Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig's secret wedding in Los Angeles surfaced on Reddit, sparking a wave of excitement. One image showcased an elegant white cake adorned with delicate white flowers, topped with the couple’s initials as a charming detail.

Another snapshot revealed the beautifully decorated entrance of the venue, featuring a signboard with their personalized name logo, clearly displaying 'Nargis and Tony' as the centerpiece of the celebration.

It seems the newlyweds are basking in post-wedding bliss in Switzerland. The Houseful 5 actress recently shared snapshots from her dreamy getaway, hinting at a honeymoon escape. One striking photo captures her in a white swimsuit, relaxing in a pool, while another features Tony Beig at the same scenic location, subtly confirming their marriage.

Advertisement

Adding to the excitement, a heartwarming picture of the couple posing together amidst Switzerland’s stunning backdrop has surfaced, radiating pure joy and togetherness.

Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig have reportedly been together for around three years, with their romance said to have begun in late 2021. Despite the growing buzz around their secret wedding, Nargis has yet to make any official statement addressing the speculation.