Did Navya Naveli Nanda and rumored BF Siddhant Chaturvedi part ways? Details inside

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi sparked dating rumors in April 2022. Since then, they have been seen together frequently, but neither has confirmed their relationship. Recent reports now indicate that the rumored couple has decided to part ways amicably and remain friends.

According to Bollywood Hungama, The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor and Navya Naveli Nanda have officially ended their relationship. Despite the breakup, they are reportedly parting on good terms and plan to stay friends. Neither Siddhant nor Navya has publicly addressed the split, but fans have observed a noticeable shift in their social media interactions.

The rumored couple had been the subject of dating speculation for some time. While they never confirmed or denied the rumors, their frequent public appearances—such as movie dates, vacations, and family events—kept fans guessing about their relationship status.

The speculation began in April 2022 when they were spotted together in Rishikesh, with Navya posting a charming photo from the trip. Even though they tried to keep their relationship low-profile, their connection was evident to fans. Earlier in 2023, they were seen dining with director Shakun Batra and Navya’s mother, Shweta Bachchan, and a video of them leaving separately fueled further speculation.

Additionally, Siddhant seemed to confirm his relationship with Navya during the New Year by sharing a heartfelt post on his secondary account, Siddy Chats, which included a picture and a message that suggested he was missing someone special.

It read, “So many things I regret, but nothing beats not being there with you on this day. We would keep texting all night, I be cool and all, but exactly at around 11:59 everything around me slowly fades and all I want to hear is the music of your voice, lie down and make resolutions for decades to come. Happy new year xoxo.” The star kid, in reaction, dropped a heart emoji in the comment section but deleted it later.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen Dharma Productions Dhadak 2 alongside Triptii Dimri.

