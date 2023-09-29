Did Neetu Singh lose Bobby role opposite Rishi Kapoor to Dimple Kapadia? Here's what happened

Rishi Kapoor, the late Bollywood superstar, and Dimple Kapadia, the senior actress made their acting debut in 1973 with the blockbuster romantic drama, Bobby. The movie, which was helmed by the leading man's father and legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, and a major trendsetter.

Dimple Kapadia played the titular character Bobby Braganza, a Goan Christian teenager in the film, which featured Rishi Kapoor in the role of Raj Nath, a member of a rich Hindu business family. However, according to film analyst Dilip Thakur, Kapoor's then-wife Neetu Singh was initially considered to play Bobby in the Raj Kapoor directorial, before the role eventually went to Kapadia.

In his recent interview with Times of India, senior film analyst and historian Dilip Thakur revealed that Neetu Singh, who eventually became the wife of Rishi Kapoor, was originally considered to play the titular role in Bobby. According to Thakur, Singh's mother, who was keen to launch her daughter as a leading lady at that time, wanted her to be a part of the Raj Kapoor directorial.

However, the legendary director preferred Dimple Kapadia over Neetu Singh, as the latter was already a well-known face in the Hindi film industry as a child artist. Raj Kapoor wanted to cast a completely fresh face opposite his son Rishi Kapoor in the movie. Kapadia was selected for the role after she performed a look test with the leading man, in the presence of both Raj Kapoor, and her father, Chunnibai Kapadia.

