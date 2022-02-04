Did Nora Fatehi delete her Instagram account? Here’s what happened

Nora Fatehi is a name who has managed to carve a niche for herself with her flawless beauty, stunning dance performances and panache. The Street Dancer 3D actress has given us several beautiful dance numbers and left us in awe of her moves. However, Nora made her way to the headlines today for a different reason her Instagram account was disappeared abruptly. This came as a surprise to everyone, the actress had been sharing pics from her ongoing Dubai vacation which was grabbing a lot of attention on social media.

However, Nora Fatehi’s Instagram is currently unavailable and her fans are not able to access her social media account. To note, the last pic on her social media account happened to be with a lion from her Dubai vacation. The actress had shared a video wherein she was seen feeding a hungry lion. But if you visit her official Insta page now, you are prompted with an error that reads: "Sorry, this page isn't available”. Looks like either Nora has deleted or deactivated her Instagram account or there is a technical glitch.

For the uninitiated, Nora had recently recovered from COVID 19 and it was a tough fight. Sharing the news with her fans, the actress wrote, “Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid...It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, it's spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe.”

