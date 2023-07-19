Did Onir HIT BACK at Karan Johar after he reacted to Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas clashing with Yodha?

The makers of the much-anticipated film Merry Christmas had earlier announced that the film will release on December 15, 2023. This means that the Katrina Kaif starrer is now set to clash with Dharma Productions’ Yodha. The action film starring Sidharth Malhotra produced by Karan Johar is also releasing on December 15. Soon after the announcement, Karan Johar, amid promoting his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, took to social media and shared a cryptic post. Now, filmmaker Onir has made a veiled remark in response.

Onir shares cryptic tweet

The National Award winning director Onir took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, July 18, and wrote, “Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release the same day and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry, but don't think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive.”

Karan Johar's disappointment over film clashes

Earlier, Karan Johar had expressed disappointment over the clash between films Merry Christmas and Yodha. He wrote on the Threads platform, "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile."

For the unversed, Merry Christmas is a thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film starring Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi and Radhike Apte, is a genre-defying tale that has been shot in Hindi as well as Tamil versions. While Yodha, an action thriller, has been directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Padma Shri award winning filmmaker is returning to the director’s chair after seven years. He is also completing 25 years in the film industry. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is all set to hit the big screens on July 28, 2023.

