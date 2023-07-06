Did Palak Tiwari accompany rumored beau Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan on vacation? Airport PICS suggest so

Sara Ali Khan and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are considered one of the coolest siblings duo of contemporary Bollywood. When Sara is not busy with her shooting schedules, she often spends all her free time with her mother Amrita Singh, her brother Ibrahim, and their other family members.

As you may know, Ibrahim Ali Khan entered the film industry as the directorial assistant of renowned filmmaker Karan Johar in the upcoming romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The star kid is now set to make his acting debut with the upcoming film, which is reportedly titled Sarzameen. Meanwhile, Sara and Ibrahim recently went for a short vacation in Goa, and the duo was accompanied by the latter's rumored girlfriend, Palak Tiwari.

Sara and Ibrahim return from their vacation

Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport, as they returned from their vacation. For the unversed, the siblings took a short break from their busy schedules and jetted off to Goa to enjoy a quick vacation away from the glitz and glamour. Sara and Ibrahim, who were spotted together at the airport, were all smiles as they greeted the paparazzi photographers.

Sara Ali Khan looked chic in a black floral co-ord set, at the airport. She completed her look with a pair of white sliders, a yellow tote bag, a free hairdo, and minimal make-up. Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black printed shirt, which he teamed up with a pair of blue denim trousers. The Sarzameen actor completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and statement sunglasses.

Check out Sara and Ibrahim's airport pictures, below:

Did Palak Tiwari accompany rumored beau Ibrahim and his sister Sara?

However, what caught out eye was the presence of Palak Tiwari, who is the rumored girlfriend of Ibrahim Ali Khan, at the airport. The airport pictures suggest that the Palak had indeed accompanied Ibrahim and his sister Sara Ali Khan on their Goa vacation. But, the young actress made her exit from the airport sometime after Sara and Ibrahim came out.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looked pretty in a grey halter-neck top, which she paired with a pair of black trousers and a shawl. She completed her look with a pair of black sandals, statement sunglasses, a black handbag, and minimal makeup.

Check out Palak Tiwari's airport pictures:

Sara and Ibrahim's work fronts

The popular actress will be next seen in a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the upcoming Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer. Later, she will be seen in the upcoming anthology drama Metro In Dino, and OTT project Ae Watan Mere Watan. Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, is set to make his acting debut with Sarzameen, the upcoming emotional thriller helmed by Kayoze Irani.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Not just Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara but THIS actor has cameo too