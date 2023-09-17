Did Parineeti Chopra express love for Raghav Chadha in unique way during her latest airport appearance? PICS

Parineeti Chopra is getting ready for her upcoming wedding, just a few days away from tying the knot with political leader Raghav Chadha. Since their beautiful and intimate engagement in May, the couple has spent months searching for the perfect wedding venue. According to reports, their destination wedding is scheduled for September 24th in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Recently, Parineeti was spotted at the airport, exuding a stylish and chic look. Among her accessories, there was a particular item that seemed to serve as a symbol of her affection for her soon-to-be-husband, Raghav.

Parineeti Chopra gets spotted at airport days before her wedding with Raghav Chadha

On Sunday, September 17, the bride-to-be, Parineeti Chopra, was photographed at the Mumbai airport. While she went for a casual look, she appeared exceptionally stylish in a white t-shirt neatly tucked into denim pants, paired with a sky-blue long shirt. Completing her outfit, she wore white sneakers, carried a brown handbag, and sported a cap featuring the letter 'R.' It appeared to be a unique and heartwarming way for her to express her love for Raghav Chadha, as the letter matched his initials.

Parineeti radiated a vibrant charm with minimal makeup and her hair left open. She graciously posed for the paparazzi with a captivating smile. Have a look:

Details about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s upcoming wedding

The couple is meticulously planning a lavish wedding, ensuring that every tiny aspect receives special attention. As reported by India Today, the eagerly awaited union of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is set to take place on September 24th, following the theme 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' Before the grand wedding, on September 23rd, the couple will partake in pre-wedding rituals. These joyous celebrations will unfold at two opulent locations in Udaipur, Rajasthan, namely The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace.

In her professional endeavors, Parineeti will soon prepare for the release of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 6th, and both the teaser and the first song have already been unveiled. Additionally, she is set to feature in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

