Did Pasoori singer Ali Sethi get married to Salman Toor in New York? Here’s what we know

Ali Sethi is a Pakistani singer who garnered recognition with his son Pasoori. In 2022, the song was released in one of the most popular music shows in the country, Coke Studio. It was the 14th season of the music show which features artists from various parts of the country and some from outside the country, showing off their musical talent. The song was received well in the country and soon went on to top charts, going viral on social media, and being played at every party. It continues to be one of the most popular hits today. Now, the singer of Pasoori is once again making headlines, but this time for his reported marriage.

Ali Sethi tied the knot with Salman Toor?

According to unverified reports, Ali got married to Salman in an intimate wedding ceremony in New York City. It is being claimed that they have been in a relationship for quite some time now. There has been no confirmation from either party. But social media is abuzz with the news. Many have shared posts with their photos and wrote, "If it is true, then congratulations, god bless them." However, some also criticized the two and made fun of their relationship.

Reportedly, Ali met Salman during an art class at Aitchison College. Salman is a painter who discussed his own journey of coming to terms with his sexual identity, in a 2022 interview with The New Yorker. He shared that he tried telling his parents that he was gay when he was 15. "They didn't accept that," he told the publication. He added, "They said, You're not developed yet, you just don't know.'" Salman also mentioned that his parents eventually came to terms with his sexuality, they did so, he said, more with tolerance than with understanding.

In the same interview, he also mentioned that Ali was one of his closest friends. He said, "I knew I had found the person I wanted to be with for good."

Recently, a Hindi version of Pasoori was released. Titled Pasoori Nu, the remake features in the film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and stars actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. It is sung by Arijit Singh.

