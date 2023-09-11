Did Pooja Bhatt just hint at Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha’s Bollywood debut?

Pooja Bhatt is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses of the 1990s. Starting off at the very young age of 17, Pooja has been a part of various superhit films. It was not just the films; her unabashed opinions and viewpoints drew a lot of attention too. While many knew Pooja Bhatt as a star, fans got to see a never-before-seen side of the diva in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. This year, the actress participated in the show, and fans loved the way she wore her heart on her sleeves. Among a lot of fans of the reality show, one was Pooja Bhatt’s half-sister, Alia Bhatt, who on various occasions expressed her viewpoints pertaining to the show. In a recent interview, Pooja Bhatt spoke about her bond with Alia Bhatt and also opened up about her brother-in-law, Ranbir Kapoor, and niece, Raha.

Pooja Bhatt opens up on her bond with Alia Bhatt

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Pooja Bhatt opened up about her bond with Alia Bhatt and revealed getting a call from the actress after she came out of the Bigg Boss house. She shared that Alia claimed to be closer to her after watching the show. Alia Bhatt was a dedicated viewer of the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2.

In fact, the Raazi actress had even called their father, Mahesh Bhatt, from Los Angeles after she (Pooja Bhatt) got upset during the mud task and said Pooja had opened up a lot during the show. Furthermore, talking about Alia, she went on to admit having great admiration for her sister. Calling her focused, she mentioned what a wonderful mother she is.

Did Pooja Bhatt indirectly hint at Raha’s Bollywood debut?

In the same interview, Pooja also spoke about her adorable niece, Raha Kapoor. She said that after every 20 years, the Bhatt family gets a beautiful lady, a star. First, it was her; 20 years later, Alia Bhatt came, and now "there will be Raha".

In addition to this, she went on to speak about her brother-in-law, Ranbir Kapoor. She called him a natural person. "Vo life mein hi aisa hai, effortless insaan hai vo (He is an effortless person in real life too)."

Pooja Bhatt is Mahesh Bhatt’s eldest daughter from his first marriage with Kiran Bhatt. They also have a son, Rahul Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt then married Soni Razdan in 1986, and they have two daughters, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

