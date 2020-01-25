Did Priyanka Chopra Jonas snub designer Manish Malhotra at an event? Here’s the truth

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended an event in Mumbai where designer Manish Malhotra was present. A video of the desi girl meeting everyone happily but ignoring Manish went viral. Here’s the truth behind the video. Check it out.

Recently, Jonas had returned to India and the gorgeous desi girl was elated to be back in Mumbai. While she was in the city, The Sky is Pink actress also attended the annual event hosted by the Mumbai police. Priyanka donned a beautiful blue saree and stunned on the red carpet of the event. However, inside the event, something happened that took the internet by storm. A video of Priyanka from inside the event went viral where she is seen meeting everyone happily but royally snubbing Manish.

In the video, we get to see our desi girl hugging and meeting Diana Penty, and sitting in the front row. However, Manish, who was sitting next to Diana was ignored by Priyanka. Several memes on the same went viral on social media and fans commented on Manish and Priyanka’s friendship going downhill. However, despite all of the attention being focussed on Priyanka’s ignorance to Manish at the event, a user cleared the confusion and revealed the truth behind it.

A user who has shared a meme on Priyanka ignoring Manish shared on his story a screenshot of a message he received revealing that PeeCee had met Manish back stage 5 minutes before the video was shot. When Priyanka and Manish met, they hugged each other warmly and there was no fuss between them. The user wrote, “She met him backstage just five minutes before that and they hugged each other so much.”

Check out the video and the screenshot:

Meanwhile, Priyanka left for the World Economic Forum event in Switzerland post her stay in Mumbai. More recently, Priyanka has been in the news due to her series announcement with Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers that will co-star Richard Madden. Apart from this, Priyanka also featured in a video with Nick Jonas What A Man Gotta Do and their sizzling chemistry has taken over the internet.

