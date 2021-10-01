Did Priyanka Chopra receive a special gift from husband Nick Jonas? Find out here

Actor and husband Nick Jonas' social media PDA often leaves their followers in awe of them. On Friday, October 1, once again Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share something special and it has left us wondering if she recently received a special token of appreciation from the Close songstress. In the picture shared by her, The White Tiger star can be seen displaying an elegant flower bouquet that consists of vivid floral elements.

From white to baby pink, the vase is filled with different shades and sizes of flowers and leaves. Meanwhile, a pink ribbon at the bottom hints that the bouquet might be a gift that she has received from someone. However, what makes us wonder if it's Nick Jonas is that the diva has tagged her husband in a tiny font before adding a heart emoticon in front of his name. Gift or not gift, her latest post aptly proves that the Baywatch star is a massive anthophile at heart.

Take a look at the picture here:

This isn’t the first time when the loved-up post of this power couple has left fans rejoiced. Time and again, the duo showcase their appreciation for each other on their respective social media handles. Previously, while showering love on Nick Jonas, Priyanka wrote, “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!”

In terms of work, Priyanka was last seen in the drama movie, The White Tiger alongside, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. She is currently stationed at London for the shooting of her upcoming project Citadel in collaboration with Richard Madden. Priyanka also has Text For You and Matrix in the pipeline.

