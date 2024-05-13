Did Priyanka Chopra share and delete Mother’s Day post featuring unknown kid? Netizens drop PIC

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s Mother’s Day post is the talk of the town. Well, not the one that exists on her feed but the one that was seemingly deleted. However, there’s no confirmation of its authenticity but a section of the internet has it that PeeCee reportedly made a goof-up with her first post and immediately deleted it to share the one which can be found on her socials.

What are the discussions around Priyanka Chopra’s Mother’s Day post?

Some netizens claim that instead of her daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra dropped a picture of an unknown girl on her feed. In the now-deleted post, she referred to a baby girl in an off-white dress as ‘the one who made her a mommy’. This became a discussion thread on Reddit where users said that she first deleted her Instagram post and went on to delete the Facebook one a little later.

Several users wondered how this mistake could happen considering the levels of posting required. One user asked, “Who is this kid? so bizarre. you don’t just on accident post a random picture, they're like 3 steps.” Another said, “It takes 3 steps to post a picture on Instagram. Was she high or something?” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Many people even claimed that the kid might be one of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s daughters. One commented, “Did she accidentally post Sophie’s and Joe’s daughter?” Another said, “If she is Sophie’s kid then she is up for a war”. The third added, “Is she Joe & Sophie's daughter?” The fourth shared, “Wait is she Sophie's daughter?”

Advertisement

The Mother’s Day post that exists on Priyanka Chopra’s feed

PeeCee dropped a carousel on her feed straight from Dublin. In an Instagram post, the Barfi actress praised her mom, Madhu Chopra, and mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas. The carousel also included Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti. See here:-

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and in January 2022, announced welcoming their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. Turner and Jonas on the other hand are parents to two daughters: Willa born in 2020 and Delphine born in 2022.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘magical’ mums Madhu, MIL Denise on Mother’s Day; Nick Jonas calls her ‘most amazing mom ever’ to Malti Marie