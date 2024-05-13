Did Priyanka Chopra share and delete Mother’s Day post featuring unknown kid? Netizens drop PIC
The internet is abuzz with discussions that actress Priyanka Chopra had reportedly shared and deleted a Mother’s Day post featuring some unknown kid. Read on to know what they are saying.
Actress Priyanka Chopra’s Mother’s Day post is the talk of the town. Well, not the one that exists on her feed but the one that was seemingly deleted. However, there’s no confirmation of its authenticity but a section of the internet has it that PeeCee reportedly made a goof-up with her first post and immediately deleted it to share the one which can be found on her socials.
What are the discussions around Priyanka Chopra’s Mother’s Day post?
Some netizens claim that instead of her daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra dropped a picture of an unknown girl on her feed. In the now-deleted post, she referred to a baby girl in an off-white dress as ‘the one who made her a mommy’. This became a discussion thread on Reddit where users said that she first deleted her Instagram post and went on to delete the Facebook one a little later.
Several users wondered how this mistake could happen considering the levels of posting required. One user asked, “Who is this kid? so bizarre. you don’t just on accident post a random picture, they're like 3 steps.” Another said, “It takes 3 steps to post a picture on Instagram. Was she high or something?”
Many people even claimed that the kid might be one of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s daughters. One commented, “Did she accidentally post Sophie’s and Joe’s daughter?” Another said, “If she is Sophie’s kid then she is up for a war”. The third added, “Is she Joe & Sophie's daughter?” The fourth shared, “Wait is she Sophie's daughter?”
The Mother’s Day post that exists on Priyanka Chopra’s feed
PeeCee dropped a carousel on her feed straight from Dublin. In an Instagram post, the Barfi actress praised her mom, Madhu Chopra, and mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas. The carousel also included Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti. See here:-
For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and in January 2022, announced welcoming their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. Turner and Jonas on the other hand are parents to two daughters: Willa born in 2020 and Delphine born in 2022.
