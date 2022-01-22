Did Priyanka Chopra subtly REVEAL truth about 'expecting' with Nick Jonas long before the baby announcement?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dropped a major announcement. The couple took to their social media handles and informed fans that they’ve embraced the parenthood journey through surrogacy. While the announcement came as a surprise, we wonder if Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had revealed the truth way back.

How many of you remember Jonas Brothers Family Roast which premiered on Netflix? Well, a few months back, Priyanka Chopra appeared on the show and roasted the Jonas brothers including her husband Nick Jonas. During her turn, the 39-year-old actress said that they are the only couple who do not have any children. Nick's brothers Kevin Jonas has two daughters, and Joe Jonas also shares a daughter with his wife Sophie Turner.

The next statement stunned everyone including Nick. Priyanka said, "Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Nick and I are expecting..." She then hilariously added, "To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!" "Your face was really funny when I said that," Priyanka said to Nick, who had replied, "Yeah I was a bit concerned." Well, looks like Priyanka wasn’t joking.

The ‘Sky is Pink’ actress and Nick’s fans also believe the same. Soon after the baby announcement, several social media users turned to Twitter and recalled the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. One of them wrote, “Priyanka chopra was definitely not kidding when she said they were expecting a baby in Jonas Brothers Family Roast”. Another one said, “so #PriyankaChopra wasn’t joking about expecting a baby soon with #nickjonas during the jonas brothers family roast special on netflix. Congratulations @priyankachopra and @nickjonas on becoming parents”.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Announcing the good news, Nick and Priyanka on their social media handles wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

