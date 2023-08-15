Did Rana Daggubati take dig at Sonam Kapoor for wasting Dulquer Salmaan's time on set? Actor CLARIFIES

Actor Rana Daggubati was recently present at a pre-release event of the film King of Kotha in Hyderabad, to support his friend and colleague Dulquer Salmaan. Rana appreciated his calm and patient attitude and made a revelation about an incident when a Bollywood heroine had wasted DQ’s time on set. The netizens speculated that he was referring to Sonam Kapoor and the actress became the target of trolls. Now, Rana has clarified that his words have been taken out of context.

Rana Daggubati clarifies about taking dig at Sonam Kapoor

Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter handle on the morning of Tuesday, August 15 and dismissed all the rumors about him criticizing Sonam in any manner. He clarified that his statement was just meant as banter and urged the netizens to stop targeting the actress. He wrote, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding."

Rana Daggubati on a Bollywood actress wasting Dulquer Salmaan’s time on film set

Earlier at the promotional event, Rana recalled an incident when he had scolded the producers of a Hindi film which Dulquer was shooting with a big Bollywood actress. He did not mention the name of the female star but revealed, “While he (Dulquer) was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment.”

Later, internet users had speculated that the actress could be Sonam as she and Dulquer have worked together in his Bollywood debut film, The Zoya Factor, which came out in 2019.

