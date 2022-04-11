Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt put their bachelor and bachelorette parties on hold ahead of the wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be tying the knot this week. The couple is yet to share an official update on their wedding; however, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the couple will get married on the weekend between 2 AM to 4 AM. All the pre-wedding functions, from Mehendi to Sangeet, will take place at RK Studios in Mumbai's Chembur, but the wedding will happen at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Vaastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Earlier it was stated that Ranbir and Alia will be having a grand bachelorette party ahead of their wedding. However, now the pre-wedding bash of the couple is on hold due to their hectic work schedule.

Ranbir was all set to reportedly have a fun bachelor party with his close friends such as Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji. On the other hand, Alia's besties Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and her sister Anushka were also planning to host a bachelorette bash for her. Now, according to India Today, the duo's bachelorette parties have been put on hold due to their last-minute shooting schedules.

Their source said, “Luv Ranjan wanted to wrap the big song with Ranbir and Shraddha [Kapoor] before he takes off for the wedding and later on a possible honeymoon. He will be shooting till April 12 for the film. Similarly, Alia is shooting in Panvel for her film with Ranveer Singh titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani."

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding is going to be a starry affair and will reportedly be attended by popular celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, etc.

ALSO READ: Subhash Ghai REACTS to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding; Says they're 'fulfilling Rishi Kapoor's dream'