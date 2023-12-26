Did Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha wear fan-gifted hair clips on Christmas? Here's what we know
A fan proudly points out that baby Raha is wearing the same hair clips in the viral pictures that they had previously gifted to Ranbir Kapoor for her during a promotional event. Take a look!
Raha, the daughter of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was born on Born on November 6, 2022. Since then she has been a source of curiosity for fans eager to catch a glimpse of her. The parents, however, decided to hold off on revealing her face, prioritizing shielding her from potential social media scrutiny. Today marked the momentous occasion as the couple unveiled the baby's face during the annual Kapoor Christmas family lunch.
This revelation has ignited a wave of excitement among fans, who are now engaged in playful speculation about which parent the little one resembles more. Notably, a fan claimed credit for gifting the pink hair clips that Raha is seen wearing in the viral pictures.
A fan extends gratitude to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for having Raha wear the gifted hair clips
As Raha Kapoor's pictures took the internet by storm today, a thrilled fan observed that the baby girl was adorned with the same hair clips they had gifted to her father, Ranbir Kapoor during a promotional event. Overflowing with joy, the fan shared a picture of the gifted clips alongside an image of Raha wearing them. Their excitement spilled into the caption, exclaiming, "Wow… Baby Raha is wearing my Gift Hair Clips.. wo bhi First appearance mai...(That too in the very first appearance) I’m very happy. Thank You Ranbir Alia. #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #rahakapoor." The post garnered considerable attention, with numerous congratulatory messages pouring in.
Take a look:
