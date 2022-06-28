Did Ranbir Kapoor already shop for baby clothes in Spain ahead of pregnancy announcement by Alia Bhatt?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave their fans a million reasons to rejoice as they announced that they will soon be expecting their first child. The announcement was shared by Alia on Instagram with some adorable photos that featured the love birds at their scan. In the photo, Alia can be seen lying on the hospital bed, with the lovebirds looking at the screen. She captioned the photo, "Our baby ….. coming soon." While the first photo was of Alia and Ranbir, the second picture featured a lion, a lioness and their cub.

Now, according to a latest report in Filmfare, Ranbir has reportedly already begun shopping for baby clothes. As per the report, Ranbir, who was in Spain shooting for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, went shopping for baby clothes. Looks like the couple had their first few scans in London where Alia Bhatt is currently filming for her first Hollywood film.

Soon after their wedding in April, Alia and Ranbir quickly returned to work. While Ranbir resumed work on Animal, Alia wrapped up her remaining shoot for Rocky Rani Aur Prem Kahani. She then left for London in May to begin work on Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

Along with the happy news, their respective mum's also dropped unseen photos of the couple. While Neetu Kapoor shared a photo, from what is being speculated as Alia and Ranbir's proposal, to Soni Razdan sharing unseen selfies of the lovebirds. Click the link below to check it out.

