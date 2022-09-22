Did Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt not charge a single penny for Brahmastra? Ayan Mukerji REVEALS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ’s film Brahmastra continues to make headlines even after two weeks of its theatrical release. Although it has been able to mint a lot of money at the box office, it has received mixed responses from the audience and critics. The movie recently crossed the 350-crore mark in worldwide collections. Amid this, the film's huge budget have been the talk of the town too. Speaking of which, during a promotional interview with Ranbir and Alia, Ayan was seen spilling the beans on how much the actors charged for the film. Did you know that Ranbir did not charge a single penny? Read on to find out.

A clip of Ayan, Ranbir, and Alia from a recent interview with trade ananlyst Komal Nahta has surfaced online where the director is seen addressing the rumour about Ranbir and Alia not charging anything for Brahmastra. Ayan revealed that RK did not charge money for the making of Brahmastra. He said, “Yeh film hamari bohut hi zid aur personal sacrifices se bani hai. So yes, yeh Sach hai ki jo Ranbir ki price as a star, actor it is on a film, he did not take anything for the making of Brahmastra. Aur main manta hoon ke iske baigaar hum yeh film ko bana nahi paate. It is a very very big thing kyuki it would not have been possible without this kind of support and I don’t know how many other people would have done this.”

Coming to Alia, Ayan Mukerji said that her fees was not too high to begin with, given that they started working on the film 8 years ago, when she was not the star that she is today. He further added that by the time the film was completed, whatever amount she earned went into the making of the movie as well.

