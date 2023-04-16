Did Ranbir Kapoor gift Alia Bhatt a Chanel bag worth Rs.10 lakh on their first anniversary? Fans believe so

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo, who got married in April 2022, celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently. Ranbir was busy shooting in London for his next film, Animal. The doting husband returned to Mumbai for a day to be with his wife on their first anniversary. Interestingly, Ranbir's airport video is going viral on the Internet in which he has a Chanel shopping bag in his hand.

Ranbir Kapoor's airport video goes viral

While returning to Mumbai, Ranbir was seen holding a bag in his hand. Fans believe that he bought a Chanel bag from London for Alia. On their anniversary, Alia and Ranbir were spotted visiting the construction site of their new house and the actress was carrying a pink Chanel sling bag with her. Reportedly, the price of the bag is USD 12250 which is Rs 10 lakhs approximately in Indian rupees.

Soon after Ranbir's airport video was shared, fans started speculating about the gift. A fan wrote, "Somebody’s getting the CHANEL QUILTED BAG on her wedding anniversary!" Another fan wrote, "Is that anniversary present????" A comment also read, "Normal people saw Chanel cover/bag… legends saw two wine bottles."

Meanwhile, on their first anniversary, Alia shared unseen pictures with Ranbir from their wedding and proposal day from South Africa. The first picture featured a candid moment from their Haldi ceremony. The second picture was taken when Ranbir proposed to Alia in Masai Mara. The third romantic picture was from one of the events. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "happy day."

Work front

Post celebrating the anniversary, Ranbir jetted off to London to shoot for Animal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. On the other hand, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

