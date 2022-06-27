Did Ranbir Kapoor hint at Alia Bhatt's pregnancy before announcement? Revealed getting his kid's name tattooed

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. After a few years of dating, the couple took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14, this year at their residence, Vastu, in Bandra, Mumbai, surrounded by close friends and family members. The duo are currently on cloud nine as the couple is all set to embrace parenthood. Earlier today, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her social media handle and announced her pregnancy.

On Monday, Alia shared a photo on Instagram of the couple from the hospital, writing, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” She also shared a photo featuring a lion and lioness with their cub. While the announcement came as a surprise, during an interview, Ranbir had subtly revealed his wife's pregnancy before their baby announcement on social media. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor recently talked about getting his children's tattoos. Talking to Mashable India, Ranbir was asked if he had any tattoos and would he get one in the future. To which, he said, “ I might get a number 8 tattooed or my going to be children’s name."

Check out Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the parents-to-be have many interesting projects in their pipeline. Alia and Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone. Next, she will star in Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir, on the other hand, will feature in Animal, Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy: Netizens send love to parents-to-be; Call it 'best news ever'